Zacks: Brokerages Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to announce sales of $161.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.40 million. Repligen reported sales of $94.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $632.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $644.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $751.07 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $790.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.04. 13,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,421. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.35. Repligen has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.79 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Repligen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Repligen by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

