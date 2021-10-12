Covington Capital Management Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $28,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total transaction of $27,013,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,429,040 shares of company stock worth $875,298,584. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

NASDAQ FB traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.01. 940,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,278,368. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

