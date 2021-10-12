NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,570 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.8% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.48. The firm has a market cap of $239.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.