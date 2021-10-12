$0.86 EPS Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. The Blackstone Group posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.68. The stock had a trading volume of 124,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $136.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $991,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $940,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

