$55.40 Million in Sales Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will report sales of $55.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.80 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $52.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $221.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.50 million to $222.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $207.85 million, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $208.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.78. 867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $763.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $742,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

