CONTRACOIN 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $164,320.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and $164,320.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,209,170 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

