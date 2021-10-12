Short Interest in Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) Declines By 97.5%

Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INVT remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. Inventergy Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring and licensing the patented technologies of market-significant technology leaders. The company was founded by Joseph W. Beyers in 1991 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

