Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $30.71. 3,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,368. The stock has a market cap of $809.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.66. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $177.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $42,715.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132,333 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 482.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

