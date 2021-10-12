Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alignment Healthcare Inc. is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare Inc. is based in ORANGE, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALHC. Cowen assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of ALHC stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. 7,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,841. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

