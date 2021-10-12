ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACVA. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,006. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 50,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $1,006,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,875 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,708 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

