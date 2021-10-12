Covington Capital Management Buys 2,056 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 455,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Intel by 6.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 83,696 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 51,412 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,399.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 229,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 214,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,007 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 923,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,573,848. The stock has a market cap of $211.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.57. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

