Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. US Foods reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 246.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USFD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 307.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.78. 33,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.46 and a beta of 1.81. US Foods has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

