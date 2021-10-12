Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $144,748.98

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $144,748.98 and $196.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00037812 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001150 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

