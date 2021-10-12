LABS Group Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $793,895.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $20.42 million and approximately $793,895.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00061336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00123420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00076697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,707.65 or 1.00514681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.01 or 0.06221321 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

