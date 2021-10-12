ImageCoin Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $151,089.20 and $72,320.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,660,573 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

