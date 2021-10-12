$175.00 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce sales of $175.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported sales of $149.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $657.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 104.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

PLAB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,467. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. Photronics has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $817.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.90.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.