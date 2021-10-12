Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DNNGY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,015.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.18. 56,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,271. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.75. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

