CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the September 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CLHI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. CLST has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.48.

CLST Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of electronic parts and equipment. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

