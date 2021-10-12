$12.53 Million in Sales Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will report $12.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.94 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $11.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $56.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.41 million to $57.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $74.82 million, with estimates ranging from $67.07 million to $79.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Edap Tms by 54.3% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 32,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDAP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.98. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,014. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $199.22 million, a P/E ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

