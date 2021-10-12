Analysts Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target at $65.57

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIX. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Edison International by 63.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 263.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 43,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,093. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $66.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

