FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,973,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,831. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.43. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Equities analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

