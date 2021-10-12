MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on MTY Food Group to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.75.

Shares of TSE:MTY traded up C$0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$65.91. The company had a trading volume of 68,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,346. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$37.09 and a twelve month high of C$72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.50.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.6217221 EPS for the current year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

