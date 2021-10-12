Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 405 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.3% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,289,000 after buying an additional 1,435,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,843,000 after buying an additional 3,348,929 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,656,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,253,000 after buying an additional 430,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,284,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,965,000 after buying an additional 1,269,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

MRK stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.73. The stock had a trading volume of 297,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,331,662. The firm has a market cap of $201.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

