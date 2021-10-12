Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 11,147 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 785,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,967,448. The firm has a market cap of $238.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

