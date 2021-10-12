Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Up 590.0% in September

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 590.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Greenbriar Capital stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 20,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. Greenbriar Capital has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.41.

Greenbriar Capital Company Profile

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

