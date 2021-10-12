Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the September 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kerry Properties stock remained flat at $$2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kerry Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

About Kerry Properties

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

