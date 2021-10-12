Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CRH (CRH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CRH (NYSE: CRH) recently:

10/4/2021 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

9/28/2021 – CRH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

9/27/2021 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

9/21/2021 – CRH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

9/3/2021 – CRH had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/31/2021 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/27/2021 – CRH had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/27/2021 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/27/2021 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/25/2021 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

8/18/2021 – CRH had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

CRH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 50,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,450. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07.

Get CRH plc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CRH by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CRH by 21,072.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CRH by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.