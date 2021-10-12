LOCGame Hits Market Capitalization of $6.12 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. One LOCGame coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LOCGame has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $432,875.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00062122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00123565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00077653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,651.19 or 1.00076515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.76 or 0.06230607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 38,169,456 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

