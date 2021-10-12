Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $323.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE:ESS traded up $5.17 on Thursday, reaching $331.45. 3,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $337.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.12.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

