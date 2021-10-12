Analysts Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Price Target at $457.56

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $457.56.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 210.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $352.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,450. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

