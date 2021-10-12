Tixl Hits Market Capitalization of $12.85 Million (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Tixl has a market capitalization of $12.85 million and approximately $182,428.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tixl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

