TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 544 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.1% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 64.6% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,458. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

