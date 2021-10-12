The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,911,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337,464 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $301,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 31.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $2,085,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,061 shares of company stock worth $37,643,972 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

SCHW traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 218,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

