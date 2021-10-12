UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Get UBS Group alerts:

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $16.73. 93,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.