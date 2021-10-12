Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 142,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Holcim has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

