AXA’s (AXAHY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXAHY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of AXAHY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 43,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. AXA has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

