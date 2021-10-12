Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BPCGF remained flat at $$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. Banco Comercial Português has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

