Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PBNK stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 47,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. Pinnacle Bank has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.94.

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter.

Pinnacle Bank (Morgan Hill, California) engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; and Other. It offers services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations and individuals.

