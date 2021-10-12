Short Interest in Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Decreases By 85.4%

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the September 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rediff.com India stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,316. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Rediff.com India has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.46.

About Rediff.com India

Rediff.com India Ltd. engages in the provision of digital content and e-commerce marketplace services. Its portfolio consists of news and information, enterprise e-mail services, online shopping marketplace, and Internet-based local television advertising platform. The company was founded by Ajit Balakrishnan on January 9, 1996 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

