TigerCash (TCH) Achieves Market Cap of $665,048.54

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $665,048.54 and $5.61 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.66 or 0.00623391 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

