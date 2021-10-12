Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $77,390.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002725 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $16.07 million and approximately $77,390.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00062122 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00044252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

