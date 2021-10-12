Analysts Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to Post $0.72 EPS

Analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.76. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director Peter D. Horst bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,303 shares of company stock worth $1,197,799 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 507,900 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGC traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

