Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 43 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX raised its position in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 7,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,199,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,576,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in Alphabet by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $38.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,739.80. 47,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,599. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,791.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,525.48. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,508.48 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

