Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $34.48 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 669,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 36,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 152,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,447,439. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68.

