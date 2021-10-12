Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,694 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 224.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 18,066 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,524,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 362,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $39,580,000 after acquiring an additional 65,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.26.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.21. 135,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

