Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $7.48 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 136.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,481 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,459 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $143.05 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.