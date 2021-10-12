Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading 6% Higher

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price traded up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.12. 4,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 317,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 132,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

