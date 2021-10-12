Name Change Token (NCT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.56 Million

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 92.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded up 77.6% against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $284,609.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0712 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00222138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00093742 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 49,989,606 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

