Truegame (TGAME) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Truegame has a market capitalization of $141,025.12 and approximately $31.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Truegame has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00222138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00093742 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

TGAME is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TGAMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.