Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SHAK traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

